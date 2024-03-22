iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.33. 57,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,601. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.16.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

