Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,813. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.