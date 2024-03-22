AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 17,500 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,153. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

