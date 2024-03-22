Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Steelcase Trading Down 5.7 %

SCS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.