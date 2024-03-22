Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.55. 92,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,792. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

