RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $200.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $256.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.