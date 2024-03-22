Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $842.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.06.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

