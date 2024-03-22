AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 3,330 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of GSEW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,824 shares. The company has a market cap of $535.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

