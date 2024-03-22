Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Lowered by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $19,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $392.21. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,628. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $396.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.26.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

