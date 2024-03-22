AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $520,000 Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flywire were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after buying an additional 1,295,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 119,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,837.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $469,280.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,003,837.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

