AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Trims Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,083. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.