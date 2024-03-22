Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127,317. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

