Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Acquires $15,801.76 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel purchased 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $15,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,347.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. 6,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,211. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

