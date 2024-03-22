Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $20,471.40 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16.
Airgain Trading Up 1.7 %
AIRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.