Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $20,471.40 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16.

AIRG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

