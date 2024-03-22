Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Trent Spry Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Free Report) insider Trent Spry sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,210.53).
Trent Spry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Trent Spry sold 2,648,342 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$29,131.76 ($19,165.63).
Blue Star Helium Price Performance
Blue Star Helium Company Profile
