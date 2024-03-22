Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Steve Stein sold 500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.28, for a total transaction of C$4,640.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDI traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.88. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,909. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4650565 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDI. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

