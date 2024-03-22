Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.89. Hesai Group shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 52,023 shares changing hands.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.59 million and a PE ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

