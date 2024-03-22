Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Down to $6.23

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.04. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 1,707,153 shares.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

