Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $21.78

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $21.17. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 6,671,721 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

