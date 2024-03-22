NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Down to $15.73

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $15.38. NerdWallet shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 29,086 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $101,953.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,350,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,979,910.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after buying an additional 46,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 570,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NerdWallet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after buying an additional 175,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.