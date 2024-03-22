JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $27.05

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.05, but opened at $26.31. JD.com shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 3,556,432 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JD.com by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

