Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 38,261 shares.The stock last traded at $40.91 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter worth $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Central Securities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

