Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.42. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 41,616 shares.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

