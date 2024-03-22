Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $35.62

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.62, but opened at $33.35. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 2,964,624 shares.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.33 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,733,513 shares of company stock worth $284,133,561. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 181.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 154.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $11,549,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $481,000.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

