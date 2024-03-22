MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $63.52

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.52, but opened at $65.18. MoneyLion shares last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 30,330 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

MoneyLion Trading Up 7.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.64.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

