Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.67. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 661,165 shares changing hands.
Banco Santander Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.