Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.67. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 661,165 shares changing hands.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

