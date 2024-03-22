Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $111.79 and last traded at $113.72. Approximately 1,696,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,800,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,539,103 shares of company stock valued at $843,924,579. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

