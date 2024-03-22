Citigroup Lowers Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $27.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 488,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

