Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.32.

MRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. 969,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781,026. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,866,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,865,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

