Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REI opened at $1.90 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

