Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 48,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.23. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

