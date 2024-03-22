Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

