RiverPark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 334,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Astronics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $125,351.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Astronics news, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $125,351.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Kuehn sold 2,209 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $44,533.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,239.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Astronics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Astronics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

