RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 48.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

