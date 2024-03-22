RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,136,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.