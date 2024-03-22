AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.46. 3,123,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

