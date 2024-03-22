Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,349. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $211.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average is $174.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

