Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 175,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

