Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $91.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile



Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

