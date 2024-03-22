iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Holdings Decreased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. 295,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

