ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal Sells 1,918 Shares of Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $17,319.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,633.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 229,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,225. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPRY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

