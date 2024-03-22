Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Director Kevin Nugent Acquires 800 Shares

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Nugent bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.52 per share, with a total value of C$13,216.00.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 552.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

