Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Director Kevin Nugent Acquires 800 Shares

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Nugent bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.52 per share, with a total value of C$13,216.00.
Shawcor Stock Performance
Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 552.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Shawcor Company Profile
