Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Michael Beasley Sells 485 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Michael Beasley sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.11, for a total value of C$20,423.35.

Michael Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Michael Beasley sold 381 shares of Trisura Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$12,843.51.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.12. 9,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,696. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7389917 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

