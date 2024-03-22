Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Dinesh V. Tulsiani Sells 2,498 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Dinesh V. Tulsiani sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $24,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alight Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 530,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Alight by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Alight by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Alight by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 306,257 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

