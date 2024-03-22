loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $32,526.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 77,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

