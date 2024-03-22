RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86.

Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.53. 63,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.20. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$21.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on REI.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

