RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Rocky Kim Sells 1,671 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86.
Rocky Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.53. 63,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.20. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$21.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.