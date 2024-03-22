Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946,611.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $41,850.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 173,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 170,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

