Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,921 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 308,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 166,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

