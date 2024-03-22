Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.87 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02, a PEG ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

