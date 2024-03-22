Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

HON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 75,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

